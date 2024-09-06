Disturbing graffiti removed from Detroit non-profit for sexual assault survivors

article

For five days, a non-profit that helps sexual assault survivors had to deal with seeing a disturbing message spray-painted on their building.

"I love when I’m not asked" was left on the Avalon Healing Center on Bagley Street in downtown Detroit on Saturday.

"For a survivor, that implies they like to be raped – and that is the most horrific thought, notion, or even conversation we could be having," the organization's senior director of development, Mivida Burris, told FOX 2 on Thursday.

However, after the story aired, two men anonymously erased the upsetting message early Friday morning.

"I arrived to work and it was gone," said Avalon Healing Center's director of communications, Katie Smith.

The organization's security video showed two workers cleaning up the graffiti around 7 a.m.

"To those angels who showed up this morning – thank you, thank you, thank you. We appreciate you," Burris said in a video posted to social media. "Whoever those angels were, we just want to say thank you. Stop by, I'll give you a personal hug."

Avalon Healing Center is still accepting donations to knock down the wall that was vandalized and build a new entryway there.

The man who is believed to have spray-painted the message was captured on a security camera. If the suspect looks familiar, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.