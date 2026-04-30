Disturbing stickers, anti-Semitic imagery found during Birmingham school event

The Brief Multicultural night at Beverly Elementary was tainted by the discovery of disturbing imagery on one of the tables. The CEO of the Jewish Federation of Detroit called their emergence "disgusting." An investigation is now underway in Birmingham.



A night dedicated to multiculturalism and learning about different backgrounds and ethnicities is now tainted by the discovery of disturbing imagery found at one of the tables.

Multicultural Night was held at Beverly Elementary, within the Birmingham School District.

On one of the tables that was set up were inappropriate and offensive stickers, including one with an image of a gun. Another image had text saying "F" Zionism.

It's unclear where the stickers came from. They were not on display when the principal did a walkthrough before the event. Then a photo of the stickers was sent to the Jewish Federation of Detroit from one of the parents.

What they're saying:

"It's disgusting. It was made to intimidate the Jewish families that were there. Passing around stickers with assault weapons at a elementary school for any reason is I think we all agree is not not OK," said Steven Ingber, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Detroit, "and to do it in such a way and in such a manner that on a multicultural night where were going to enjoy all the different ethnicities, all the different religions, all the different backgrounds and learn from others. That’s how this makes America great is we need to learn what others are and to put this out there is just disgusting."

"I applaud the school for bringing it to attention, not trying to sweep it under the rug. I think too many times we say ‘oh that was just one sticker, just one person or the joke was taken out of context.’ This is not a laughing matter and words lead actions as we saw a month ago in the same town."

Zoom out:

Ingber was referring to the Temple Israel shooting that shocked the community. He's also applauding the district for bringing attention to the matter.

According to a statement from the district's superintendent:

"At Birmingham public schools, we welcome and celebrate all cultures and backgrounds to foster a learning environment where every student is respected and valued. We do not tolerate intimidation, bullying, threats, discrimination, or antisemitism in our schools," said Dr. Embekka Roberson.