Disturbing video leads to arrest of Roseville mother in child abuse case

The Brief Amber Criner, 32, is charged with fourth-degree child abuse, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail. This comes after a disturbing video spread across the internet caught the attention of police. Amber Criner was given a $50,000 bond with 10%.



A disturbing video spreading across the internet has led to the arrest of a mother of four in Roseville in what police say is a case of child abuse.

The video is hard to watch, viewer discretion is advised.

Big picture view:

Amber Criner, 32, is charged with fourth-degree child abuse, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail. The children are 8 and 5 years old, with the youngest appearing to bear the brunt of the abuse in the video.

Criner's ex-boyfriend tells FOX 2 he posted the video, which was then reported to Roseville police. Criner is now charged with two counts of fourth-degree child abuse, a pair of misdemeanors out of the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

"I’m not a fan, nor am I a proponent of abuse with a child. It’s just not necessary," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Her Facebook page shows what appears to be a doting mother of four boys. FOX 2 confirmed she once worked with children at a daycare in Redford.

What's next:

Children’s Protective Services is also involved, working to determine what’s best for the kids.

"Parents have to guide themselves in what’s acceptable in the society we live in today. That’s the truth of the matter," said Lucido.

Amber Criner was given a $50,000 bond with 10%, meaning she would need $5,000 to be released. FOX 2 checked, and she is still in the Macomb County Jail Thursday night.