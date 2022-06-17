Divine Child HS wrestling coach arrested for inappropriate student relationship

FOX 2 has learned that the wrestling coach at Dearborn Divine Child High School has been arrested, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.



According to the school, the coach was arrested by the Dearborn Police Department Friday.



He also teaches at Orchard Lake St. Mary's. That school tells us they have been informed the teacher is expected to be charged in the coming days.

The suspect has not been named, pending official charges.

Divine Child released a statement that said in part:

"Divine Child High School is aware of an alleged incident that led to the arrest … We are very concerned about these allegations and are cooperating with authorities in their ongoing investigation. All questions at this time should be directed to the Dearborn Police Department."



