Place items in large container with lid. Cover with your choice of vodka, gin, whiskey, or tequila. Note that the more raw ingredients you have the strong the end flavor will be.

Store in a cool and dry place for 3-5 days for full flavor infusion. It is not recommended to infuse longer as the aromatics will break down too much and may not filter out fully.

Using a mesh strainer, cheese cloth, or coffee filter extract the now infused liquor.