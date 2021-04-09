DMC implements hospital visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

article

The Detroit Medical Center announced visitor restrictions at its hospitals Friday, prompted by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

No adult inpatients can have visitors at DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

However, there are some exemptions.

One visitor is allowed per day for:

Women with complications related to pregnancy.

Adults with a cognitive, physical, developmental, or mental disability requiring help with communication and/or activities of daily living, exercising power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship, signing consents, and/or keeping the patient safe or calm.

Individuals in the process of being admitted to the hospital. Once the patient has been registered, the support person should leave the building.

Individuals who are in serious or critical condition, with DMC leadership approval.

Approved community clergy visitations. These visitors can be an addition to the support persons allowed in the exceptions listed above.

Patients having surgery or procedural care, patients in the Emergency Department, and patients in clinics can have one visitor who will wait in a designated COVID safe area.

Patients with COVID or COVID symptoms are not allowed to have visitors.

Officials also noted that other extreme circumstances may be approved by hospital leadership.

Michigan Medicine and Beaumont have also added visitor restrictions recently.