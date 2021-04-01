Michigan Medicine restricts hospital visitors amid COVID-19 case spike

article

Michigan Medicine announced Thursday that new visitor restrictions are in place due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Visitors will not be allowed for adult patients unless medically necessary.

"At Michigan Medicine, we’ve seen our COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, doubling in the last few weeks to 68 patients today. COVID-19 transmission rates continue to climb," said Dr. Jeffrey Desmond, chief medical officer at Michigan Medicine.

Adult patients with developmental delays or significant cognitive impairment will be allowed to have one visitor around the clock if that visitor ensures the patient’s safety and is essential to the patient’s care, hospital officials said. Patients in the inpatient psychiatric unit may have one adult visitor upon patient request.

Any adult patient who has COVID-19 or is suspected to have it cannot have visitors.

Exceptions include patients who are in labor and delivery and end-of-life patients. Expectant mothers who are not COVID patients can have up to two visitors and one if they have or may have COVID. End-of-life patients without the virus can have six visitors. If they have or are suspected to have COVID, they can have two visitors.

Children are allowed visits from two primary caregivers. If the child has tested positive for the virus or is a suspected case, they can have one caregiver, and the caregiver must stay in the room.

View all of the visitor guidelines and restrictions here.