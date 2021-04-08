Where are the most COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan?

article

Michigan tracks COVID-19 outbreaks in different settings.

As of Wednesday, schools had the most reported COVID-19 outbreaks. There are 220 ongoing outbreaks and 81 new outbreaks.

School officials have attributed many of these outbreaks to activities and gatherings outside of the classroom, such as sports and students hanging out with friends.

Cases for children aged 0-19 are at an all-time high.

Construction and manufacturing jobs were the second highest, with 141 total outbreaks, followed by senior and assisted living, which have a total of 120 outbreaks. Childcare and youth programs have 91 reported outbreaks.

According to state data, the top four outbreak sites are easy to track, but some aren't so easy, as pinning an outbreak to an area where people come and go, such as stores or restaurants, is difficult.

Michigan outbreaks by site (bolded sites are more difficult to pinpoint outbreaks to):