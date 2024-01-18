article

Disease, habitat concerns, falling hunter numbers and limited access to land make up just some of the challenges that Michigan faces as it confronts several obstacles toward harvesting deer in the state.

As the number of deer hunted each year declines to historic lows, the Department of Natural Resources is launching a new plan to tackle the contributing problems.

The DNR will work with the Natural Resources Commission on its Deer Management Initiative, dividing the rollout between Michigan's two peninsulas with the goal of tapping stakeholders around the state for help.

"We are looking forward to working with our traditional stakeholder organizations and partners, while also welcoming creative, new voices. It’s important that none of us are tethered to a single idea, that we are all willing to explore novel and diverse solutions to enhance our deer herd and effectively address the challenges ahead," said DNR deer management specialist Chad Stewart.

Bovine Tuberculosis and Chronic Wasting Disease present a threat to both deer that contract the illnesses, and hunters that plan on harvesting and eating them.

Changing weather patterns and stressed forests also present new problems for managing the state's herd, while a variety of predators that hunt the large mammals bring their own set of challenges.

And hovering over the entire issue is Michigan's declining hunter numbers. During an NRC meeting in late 2023, Stewart said the dwindling interest from residents during firearm and bow-hunting season presents a hurdle "we've not really been facing to this magnitude in the past."

The state has recorded 250,000 fewer hunters over 20 years, with approximately 550,000 partaking in 2022. And looking at the state's online harvest report, 20,000 fewer deer were killed during the 2023 firearms season compared to the 2022 season.

To help turn around those numbers, the DNR wants to talk to as many groups as it can. That includes traditional hunter groups, tribal partners, as well as unaffiliated individuals who share concerns about deer management.

"We’ll be developing two separate groups, one for each peninsula, since the challenges in each area are unique," Stewart said. "Our focus with each group will be to pull together people with different perspectives and experiences but a common passion for improving Michigan's deer herd for future generations."

For anyone interested in helping, they can apply by Jan. 31. The link to the application can be found here. The DNR will notify successful applicants soon after.

If anyone has thoughts on topics the groups should consider or ideas to help, they can email DNR-Wildlife@Michigan.gov and should include "DMI" in the subject.