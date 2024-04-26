Make six figures? Here’s how much you must earn to afford a house in 2024

New data shows that the average first-time home buyer must earn more than six figures to comfortably afford a median-priced home.

Clever, a real estate data company, analyzed median home prices and median incomes for 50 metro areas to find out how much yearly income a person needs to earn to afford a house in 2024.

With 10% down, a 30-year-mortgage, and an interest rate of 7.22%, Clever's analysis showed first-time buyers must earn $119,769 to comfortably afford a median-priced home ($332,494). This is about $45,000 more than the typical household earns each year.

When comparing a 20% down payment, Clever found that the median-priced home is affordable for the median earner in only six of the country's 50 largest metros and that 61% of Americans cannot afford a median-priced home, even after a 20% down payment.

Los Angeles is least affordable city for home buyers

For one's home to be considered affordable, the company used the 28/36 rule on housing – that a household should spend no more than 28% of its gross monthly income on housing, while using an additional 8% to pay off debts.

A "For Sale" sign outside of a home in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Credit: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The data found that the median home sale price in Los Angeles is $897,173, and the annual mortgage payment on the median home is $69,852.

This means Los Angeles residents need an annual income of $249,471 to comfortably afford a median home, but only make $87,743 – a staggering $161,728 less than needed.

Statewide, the findings found that California is also the least affordable state for the average home buyer. According to the data, a median home in California sells for $798,854. After a 20% down payment, the monthly mortgage payment costs about $5,183, or $62,197 annually.

To comfortably afford that mortgage, a household must bring in about $222,132 annually. Yet, the median household in the state earns $91,551 – only about 41% of the income required to afford the home.

The least affordable U.S. metros for buying a home (based on 20% down payment):

Los Angeles: $897,173 median home price, $249,471 income needed San Jose: $1,455,442 median home price, $404,705 income needed San Diego: $849,359 median home price, $236,175 income needed San Francisco: $1,088,519 median home price, $302,677 income needed New York City: $568,905 median home price, $175,153 income needed

Six cities considered affordable for median-income households

With a 20% down payment, only six metro areas are affordable for the median earner, the data revealed.

Pittsburgh was found to be the most affordable city for home buyers.

In Pittsburgh, the median home sells for $199,573. After a 20% down payment, the mortgage payment, which includes taxes and insurance, costs $1,398 per month, or $16,777 per year, based on a 30-year mortgage.

To afford that mortgage without exceeding 28% of one's income, a household would need to earn about $59,919 per year. The median household income in Pittsburgh is $70,607, meaning it's possible to comfortably afford a median-priced home there.

The most affordable U.S. metros for buying a home (based on 20% down payment):

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: $199,573 median home price, $59,919 income needed Cleveland, Ohio: $182,652 median home price, $56,378 income needed St. Louis, Missouri: $225,674 median home price, $66,743 income needed Memphis, Tennessee: $213,929 median home price, $61,659 income needed Indianapolis, Indiana: $257,584 median home price, $73,398 income needed Birmingham, Alabama: $235,212 median home price, $65,216 income needed

How can I afford a house?

According to the data, for a median-income earner to comfortably afford a median-priced home, they would need an average down payment of 45%.

Experts often recommend would-be buyers put down at least 20% when purchasing a home to lower monthly payments and avoid paying extra for private mortgage insurance . However, that goal has become less attainable over time.

Today, the median buyer puts down 15% of a home's purchase price. The typical repeat buyer puts down 19%, while new buyers put down 8%. The last year that the median buyer put down 20% was in 1989, according to NAR data.

Clever said if mortgage rates dropped to 2.5% tomorrow, the same household would be able to afford a home that cost $300,000 — underscoring the impact of high mortgage rates on affordability.

But real estate experts warn against waiting for interest rates to decline before purchasing a house, as home prices on-average will continue to increase in value.

