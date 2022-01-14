DNR seeking Michigan state park seasonal workers for spring-fall positions

article

Spend more time outside this year as a Michigan state park worker.

The Department of Natural Resources is looking for about 1,300 people for spring, summer, and fall jobs, as well as more than 50 people to fill seasonal park ranger roles.

Workers answer visitor questions, register campers, clean park buildings, mow grass, maintain trails, and perform other duties essential to keeping the parks running.

Lodging is not included in these roles. However, the state has a campground host program that allows volunteers to have up to a month of free camping for volunteering at campgrounds and harbors.

Seasonal state park workers (apply here)

Flexible scheduling (up to 1,040 hours between April and October 2022).

Position may qualify for academic or internship credit (applicants should contact their academic advisor for eligibility requirements).

Hourly rate starts at $10.20 or $11 (depending on region).

Should be 18 years of age or have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Are required to pass a pre-employment drug test and background check.

Seasonal state park rangers (apply here)

