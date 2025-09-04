Expand / Collapse search

'DO NOT touch it': Warning issued after inert grenade brought to Metro Detroit police department

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 4, 2025 9:07am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • A person brought an inert grenade into the Redford Township Police Department on Wednesday.
    • This is the second time in several weeks that police in Michigan have fielded grenades brought into their department.
    • Police are reminding people to not touch explosives or bring them to police departments. 

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are reminding people not to touch or move grenades.

This warning comes after a person brought a grenade to the Redford Township Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, leading to a brief lockdown at the department, court, and city hall. The Michigan State Police bomb squad was called to the scene to handle the situation.

Related

Police issue warning not to move explosives after grenade brought to MSP post
article

Police issue warning not to move explosives after grenade brought to MSP post

After a grenade was brought to a Michigan State Police post over the weekend, police are issuing a warning not to move any suspected explosives if you find them.

Though the explosive was determined to be an inert military ordinance, any potential explosive should not be touched or moved. Sometimes, explosives are discovered when going through the belongings of a loved one who served in the military. If this happens to you, call 911 to have a bomb squad expert come evaluate the risk.

"If you find what you believe to be any form of explosive, DO NOT touch it or bring it to the police department. Exit the building, move to an area away from the building, and call 911," Redford police said in a post sharing details about the incident.

Dig deeper:

This is the second time in several weeks that Michigan police have dealt with grenades being brought into a department. On Aug. 23, a person brought a grenade to the Flint Michigan State Police post, leading to a closure of the post while the bomb squad disposed of the explosive.

The Source: This information is from Redford police and previous FOX 2 reporting. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyRedford