'DO NOT touch it': Warning issued after inert grenade brought to Metro Detroit police department

The Brief A person brought an inert grenade into the Redford Township Police Department on Wednesday. This is the second time in several weeks that police in Michigan have fielded grenades brought into their department. Police are reminding people to not touch explosives or bring them to police departments.



Police are reminding people not to touch or move grenades.

This warning comes after a person brought a grenade to the Redford Township Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, leading to a brief lockdown at the department, court, and city hall. The Michigan State Police bomb squad was called to the scene to handle the situation.

Though the explosive was determined to be an inert military ordinance, any potential explosive should not be touched or moved. Sometimes, explosives are discovered when going through the belongings of a loved one who served in the military. If this happens to you, call 911 to have a bomb squad expert come evaluate the risk.

"If you find what you believe to be any form of explosive, DO NOT touch it or bring it to the police department. Exit the building, move to an area away from the building, and call 911," Redford police said in a post sharing details about the incident.

This is the second time in several weeks that Michigan police have dealt with grenades being brought into a department. On Aug. 23, a person brought a grenade to the Flint Michigan State Police post, leading to a closure of the post while the bomb squad disposed of the explosive.