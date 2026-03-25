'Do you think I'm that stupid?' Wayne County judge berates woman joining court while driving

The Brief Kimberly Carroll joined a court Zoom call late while on the road. The judge would tell her she was not supposed to attend the call while driving, only to respond saying she was not driving. The judge begins demanding to see the driver at that very moment.



A Metro Detroit woman joined a court Zoom call while on the road this week. She was scheduled for an appearance before a Woodhaven district judge.

Of course, driving a car while appearing in court is something you cannot do when facing a judge.

Big picture view:

Kimberly Carroll is in a bit of trouble with her finances, with Attorney Brian Groen representing LVNV Funding saying they are defaulting her over $1,788.08. Groen said in addition, the incurred court cost would be a $75 filing fee and a service fee of $58.05, making the complete total defaulting $1,921.85.

The court session was held over Zoom and Carroll was not on call when Groen told Judge Michael K. McNally he was looking to default.

Later, an unnamed profile, only labeled ‘iPhone’ tried joining the call, later determined to be Carroll, who was joining late. McNally would tell her to turn her camera on and to ensure she has her name listed on her account.

"I was sitting in some room or something, and then I didn't know I was just staring at myself," she said. "I'm sorry."

The camera switches on, showing Carroll sitting on the left side of the vehicle, presumably driving.

"You can not be driving ma'am," McNally said. "What are you doing?"

Carroll defended herself, claiming she was a passenger and not the driver, and she would ask her "driver" to pull over. She also says she was going out of town for a family emergency. Though the judge was still unamused.

"Am I crazy or does it not look like you're driving that car?" he asked.

She doubles down, again claiming she is a passenger. The judge leans in closer to view Carroll's stream.

"What side of the car are you on?" he asked.

Carroll says she's on the left side of the vehicle — the side with the steering wheel.

"How would you be on the left-hand side if you're a passenger in the front seat? Am I missing something?" the judge asked.

"Left hand, right-hand side. I'm sorry, I've been sitting in a room. I didn't know," she replied.

Judge McNally then mentions Carroll's seat belt coming out of the driver's side. "Now you're lying to me, right?" he said.

She responds with a no, tripling down on her claim. The judge replied with another question that prompted a nervous look from Carroll.

"Let me see the driver," he said.

Carroll then tells the judge to wait a second and that she would need to get the driver's permission to be on camera. Meanwhile, the judge begins demanding to see the driver at that very moment.

In response, Carroll exits the car.

"Do you think I'm that stupid?" McNally said.

The judge ends the hearing, saying he will enter the default judgment.

"You lied to me," he said.

McNally then asked his clerk to write down that Carroll "was not available at the time and then was driving a car and telling the court she was not."

To wrap it all up, Carroll had one final thing to say as she reentered the "passenger side" of the vehicle.

"I signed in at 1:30, sir," she said.

The judge responds.

"You got an attitude with you, I'll tell you that," he said. "You got an attitude. Good luck to you."