Doctors ready up for NFL Draft with preparations in place for any contingency

When the construction ends and before the draft begins, a different kind of team will get into position.

Over the three days of the NFL Draft, hundreds of prospects will learn where they'll be playing football. Meanwhile, 140 volunteers will be tasked with keeping everyone safe while addressing any emergencies that come through.

"This is actually a huge honor to be a part of this — especially what it’s going to do for the city and the attention it’s going to bring for the city," said Damon Gorelick, executive director for the Detroit East Medical Control Authority.

Gorelick, and Amy Shehu offered FOX 2 a walkthrough of the Region Two Disaster Preparedness Warehouse. It's a bit like an IKEA for medical supplies.

From April 25-27, several dozen emergency responders will be within the NFL Draft's footprint. They'll be on foot, in golf carts, and at first aid stations.

Some will also work in one of the command centers that is parked in the warehouse.

"Between doctors, PAs, nurses and EMS personnel, all of them will be able to respond to any emergencies that happen inside the footprint," said Gorelick.

There's enough medical supplies in the warehouse to create a makeshift hospital, if needed. Not all of it will be downtown, but some supplies like cots will be at first aid stations. They'll be available for anyone suffering anything from an ankle sprain to cardiac arrest.

"The preparedness from the regional perspective is to make sure that, one, we have an understanding of how things are at the closest facility, which is DMC, as well as having all of the other hospitals and facilities in the area aware of what's going on," said Dr. Stephanie Wise, who works at Detroit Receiving.

Wise work at the Detroit Medical Center, which is this year's official medical provider for the NFL Draft. She says emergency teams scouted operations at last year's draft in Kansas City to prepare for this years.

Events like the Grand Prix and the Detroit Marathon offered insight as well.

"Looking back at Kansas City and Nashville, and other events, and having the understanding of how things function then, and having a partnership with the NFL to know how they function and to know exactly how things have worked well in the past has certainly been a huge help," said Wise.

Expect medical teams to be in place two hours before the draft kicks off.