Doctors step up to offer healthcare for Detroiters, free childcare for first responders, other city updates

Doctors have responded to a call to action to ensure every Detroiter has a doctor.

“In classic Detroit fashion, the response has been overwhelming-- 22 separate doctors offices have reached out to us in the last 24 hours and are ready now to take your call,” Mayor Mike Duggan said.

On Monday, the mayor asked physicians to volunteer to take new patients. That list with contact information will be up on the city’s website shortly.

Additionally, Duggan said drive-thru testing at the State Fairgrounds has reached over 2,000 tests since it began Friday, with 700 done Tuesday alone.

“It continues to perform remarkably,” he said.

Duggan also asked transportation companies to call to volunteer to ensure Detroiters have means to get to the fairgrounds for testing. A number of have stepped up and the city hopes to provide free transportation for those who need it by the end of the week.

Advertisement

DETROIT CASE NUMBERS

According to Denise Fair, Chief Public Health Officer of the Detroit Health Department, there are currently 2,086 reported cases of COVID-19 in city and 73 deaths. She says that’s a 16 percent increase from Monday. The age demographic with the highest number of cases is between 40 and 69 years old.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

SWABS ON THE WAY

Duggan said he spoke with Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who confirms 200,000 swabs are on the way to Michigan through FEMA. The mayor has been calling for more swabs for several days now, saying those are what the city will run out of first. Duggan said with these additional resources, the city will be in a position to increase to performing 1,000 drive-thru COVID-19 tests a day at the State Fairgrounds.

DETROIT POLICE AND FIRE UPDATE

The mayor said as of Tuesday, 76 Detroit police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, 522 officers are in quarantine, and 203 are in the process of returning to work. A total of 17 Detroit firefighters have tested positive and 133 are currently in quarantine.

RELATED: Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

FREE CHILD CARE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

Duggan announced that Bright Horizons is offering free childcare five days a week for first responders as long as the pandemic continues. Childcare is offered from 6:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are 40 spots currently available. Those who qualify can enroll like any other daycare, call (313) 871-2000.