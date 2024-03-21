Does the Michigan governor support a TikTok ban?

Does the governor support a ban on the social media app TikTok?

The federal government is considering banning the platform, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance and has worried officials in the U.S. when it comes to national security and personal privacy.

For Gretchen Whitmer, she considers herself to be an avid user of TikTok. She maintains it's not connected to any state server or have any personal data on it. From the governor's mansion last Decmber, she said communicating with those that use the social media app is important.

"We can't not communicate with a lot of people in this state and in this country and I think utilizing every platform is really important even though it creates a lot of needs for security," she said.

In the same interview, she said federal action was needed for ensuring the integrity of the platform.

Now well into the legislating season of 2024, Congress has given her an answer. The U.S. House recently voted to ban the service.

"Obviously, if the Congress moves forward, I don't think that that's a bad thing necessarily and will always abide by whatever the law is," she said.