Dog bites Home Depot customer in face, leaves victim 'severely injured'

Colorado authorities said they have found the owner of a dog who bit a customer's face at a Home Depot, leaving the victim severely injured.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on April 6, a woman was with her dog at the local home improvement store in Evergreen.

The woman had asked the customer to give her dog a treat in an effort to train the animal.

Deputies said the customer agreed and gave the dog a treat, but the dog then bit the customer in the face.

While store employees tended to the victim, the woman and the dog left the store.

"The victim sustained serious injuries and requires facial surgery as a result of the bite," authorities said in a Facebook post.

After alerting the public, authorities found the dog's owner later that night.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.