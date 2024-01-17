Dog brought to Metro Detroit shelter in 'horrific condition'; reward offered for information

article

Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is seeking information about a badly injured dog who was brought to the shelter over the weekend.

The Dearborn animal rescue said a citizen found the 1-year-old lab mix and brought him into the shelter on Saturday after finding him in the area of Bingham Street and Warren Avenue. The shelter said the dog, who they named Bishop, was "in horrific condition," and had multiple bite wounds to his back legs, as well as severe wounds on his rear end.

These wounds on his rear became infected, abscessed over, and then ruptured, exposing tendons. He had to be euthanized.

"We had to make the informed, difficult decision to have him humanely euthanized. Upon post-mortem examination, our staff found office staples throughout the wounds, which leads us to the conclusion that someone tried to staple his severe wounds up themselves," said Cory Keller, the president and CEO of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

The rescue shared photos of the injuries while asking for help figuring out what happened to the animal.

"The photos of his massive open wounds to his rear-end are extremely graphic and nightmare-ish to show. However, we feel it is necessary to show the seriousness of what happened to Bishop," Keller said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information about Bishop. Anyone with information is asked to contact the rescue at 313-943-2697, ext. 1004.

CONTENT WARNING: The photos of the injuries below are graphic.