Dog-friendly 5K coming to Detroit - how to register

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

DMC and DPD Host Dog-Friendly 5k on September 30

The DMC is partnering with the Detroit Police Department to host this healthy, fun, dog friendly 5K on Saturday, September 30. Find out how to register.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Pets are welcomed at a Detroit 5K focused on heart health later this month.

The Detroit Police Department and Detroit Medical Center have teamed up for the DPD Heart Diggity Dog run and walk on Sept. 30. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Brush Park Mall and the 5K begins at 9 a.m.

Human participants receive a T-shirt and medal, while dogs get a bandanna.

The fee is $40 per person. All proceeds benefit the Detroit Public Safety Foundation and the Michigan Humane Society. 

Learn more and register here.

