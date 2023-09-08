Dog-friendly 5K coming to Detroit - how to register

Pets are welcomed at a Detroit 5K focused on heart health later this month.

The Detroit Police Department and Detroit Medical Center have teamed up for the DPD Heart Diggity Dog run and walk on Sept. 30. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Brush Park Mall and the 5K begins at 9 a.m.

Human participants receive a T-shirt and medal, while dogs get a bandanna.

The fee is $40 per person. All proceeds benefit the Detroit Public Safety Foundation and the Michigan Humane Society.

