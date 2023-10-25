Dog in Royal Oak shelter for 1,000 days needs a home

Nova is sweet, kind, and adorable – but why doesn't she have her forever home? She's been in the shelter for over 1,000 days in Royal Oak but still hasn't found a home. Hopefully, that will soon change.

The Great Lakes Bully Brigade has had Nova in the shelter for more than 2 ½ years! But Nova has continuously been passed over by other families.

According to the rescue group, she has ‘special needs’, which require to walk with a harness and a diet that requires soft food.

But that's it! The shelter is hoping that someone out there will recognize just how minor her ‘condition’ is – and is willing to take on the girl who loves and deserves all of the spoils.

For more, check out their website https://greatlakesbullybrigade.org/