Ann Arbor police are searching for the person who put a dog in a dumpster.

Law enforcement received a call about a dog being found in a dumpster on Tuesday.

What we know:

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a citizen discovered a dog inside a dumpster in Ann Arbor.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Wolverine Drive after getting the tip.

The male pit bull mix was found to be not wearing a collar and does not have a microchip, according to law enforcement.

The dog was also found with a large tumor on the left side of its ribs. It is currently receiving medical treatment at the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

What we don't know:

Police are searching for the dog's owner.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or has information about its owner is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department front desk.