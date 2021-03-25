Dog reunited with family after running from I-696 rollover crash

article

Bo, a 9-month-old German shepherd, reunited with his South Lyon family Thursday after running away from a rollover crash on I-696.

The pup was in a truck that was involved in a crash Wednesday on westbound I-696 near Halsted in Farmington Hills. He ran away, while his owners were transported to a hospital for injuries.

On Thursday morning, a woman saw a German shepherd on the porch of her home north of 12 Mile Road and called police because she thought it may be Bo.

Officer Brian Harbaugh responded and tried to lure Bo off the porch. The dog wouldn't come so Harbaugh contacted his owners, who had been released from the hospital after being treated. When they arrived, Bo was reunited with his family.