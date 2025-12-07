Dog shot, killed during early morning robbery attempt in Ann Arbor

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, police were called to the 1800 block of Weldon for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a family's dog shot to death.

The resident, who called police, told them that they confronted a man who was attempting to break into a vehicle in the driveway. During that confrontation, the dog got out of the house and the suspect shot the dog before fleeing on foot.

"This was an extremely dangerous act that put members of our community at risk," Police Chief Andre Anderson said. "We will use every available resource to find this suspect," he said. "We also want to remind the community to call 911 immediately if they see suspicious activity."

As the suspect ran from the area, he fired multiple additional rounds, which struck another residence nearby. No humans were injured by the gunfire.

The suspect is described as an adult male dressed entirely in black with a black face covering. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, including a K9 track and drone support from the Northfield Township Police Department, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the AAPD at 734-794-6920, or email tips@a2gov.org, or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Witness at https://aapd.a2gov.org/SilentWitness.