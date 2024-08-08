Dog shot in neck during home invasion in Detroit, police search for suspects

Police are still searching for three male home invasion suspects who broke into a Detroit home, shot the family dog, and made off with money, a Rolex watch, and multiple purses.

The break-in took place in broad daylight on Saturday, Aug. 3 at a home on Glastonbury Avenue, near Eight Mile and Southfield Road, according to Detroit police.

Anthony Ross' dog, a 130-pound Cane Corso named Godiva, lives with him on Detroit's west side. She was the only one home when the suspects broke in.

Godiva was shot in the neck by the suspects. The bullet broke her jaw and is still logged near her lung, according to Ross.

Godiva

"It took me quite a bit of money to save her life," he said. "They broke through the window, climbed through my window, came in my house and shot my dog. Still, I got to get her jaw fixed – that's going to probably be about $3500."

Anthony was afraid to show his face on camera out of fear of revenge.

His neighbor, Alton, said he is afraid too. The vehicle the suspects fled in, a stolen black Chevy Silverado, was caught on camera right in front of his house.

Alton said he did not recognize the truck.

The vehicle's license plate is ELP 4398, according to Detroit police.

Police are now asking anyone with information to call DPD's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP, or DetroitRewards.tv. A $500 reward is being offered.

"I had (Godiva) since she was a baby, so she’s just like my daughter," Ross said.