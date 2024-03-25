Dog spends over 1,300 days in Warren shelter, in need of forever home

Countless dogs are in shelters waiting to be adopted, but Sid –a 5-year-old pit bull mix– has been waiting for nearly three and a half years.

Staff at I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren say Sid's bags are already packed, and he's ready to find his forever home.

"He keeps getting passed by, making people wonder what's ‘wrong’ with him," the shelter took to Facebook on Sunday. "The answer is absolutely nothing."

The co-founder of I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven, Andrea Sesi, describes Sid as well-behaved, smart, and friendly. He loves to go on walks, play fetch, and more.

"He’s great in the car. I take him on weekly outings – we go to parks, we go to neighborhoods, we run errands, we go to the McDonald's drive-through. He’s just so well-behaved everywhere he goes," Sesi said. "Every week, we get stopped by people saying ‘he’s so beautiful,’ 'he's so well-behaved,' 'he's gorgeous.'"

Sid is a 5-year-old pit bull mix looking for his forever home. He has been in the shelter for over 1,300 days.

To the shelter staff, it's a mystery as to why Sid has spent over 1,300 days with them.

"(He's) mellow, chill, laid-back, doesn’t ask for anything. (He) just wants to hang out," Sesi said. "We actually pulled him from a municipal shelter that was overcrowded. They found him as a stray. Not much is known about his background."

Earlier this month, a pup named Laurel was on the verge of spending 300 days at the ReJoyceful Animal Rescue in Clinton Township. Laurel was finally given a new home after FOX 2 Detroit featured her in a story.

As much as they love him at the shelter, it’s time for Sid to be adopted as well.

"The ideal home is just a quiet home, low traffic home," Sesi said. "He does need to be the only pet in the home, but he is non-reactive to other dogs. So, if there is a neighboring dog in the yard, he’s absolutely fine."

While Sid is still in good spirits, three and a half years is a long time to be in a shelter.

"He handles it so well. Any other dog, I don’t think they’d be able to," Sesi said. "At the same time, even though he does OK in the shelter, he is sad. He went to a weekend foster home, and he had such a great time; he was perfect in the home. …He deserves to be in a home, he shouldn’t live his life in a shelter."

Those interested in adopting Sid can find out more about him here. The dog adoption application can be found here.

"I know his home is out there, I know it. We just have to help him find it. We promised him we would, so we will," Sesi said.