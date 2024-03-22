Dog that spent nearly 300 days in shelter finally adopted

article

A huge fenced in backyard? Squirrels to chase and birds to watch?

It sure sounds like a forever home.

And for Laurel, the hyper pup who loves pets and is a quick learner, it was. She was on the verge of spending 300 straight days at the ReJoyceful Animal Rescue in Clinton Township.

Then, the right family arrived at the right time. From how it sounds on the social media page run by the rescue, Laurel will be very happy.

"Her new mom goes for long walks every day and misses having a doggie companion. There is somebody home all of the time and their world already completely revolves around her. She met several families this week but it felt like she picked this one," the post read.

A supporter of the rescue reached out to FOX 2 earlier this week hoping to get the dog adopted before the milestone.

While she's an affectionate and gentle dog, she's not great with all other pets, including cats and small dogs. Her ideal home would also have a fenced yard.

For more information on the rescue and the animals up for adoption, check out the link here.