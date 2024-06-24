Dog treats recalled due to possible metal contamination

article

Pet owners are being warned not to feed their animals a dog treat that could contain metal.

TDBBS LLC voluntarily recalled 3,551 bags of Green Tripe dog treats. These treats were sold at stores nationwide and online between February to May 2024.

The recall applies to these products:

There have been no reports of pet injury or illness.

If you purchased these treats, do not feed them to your dog. If you believe your pet ate these treats, monitor them for signs of illness or unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian if you have concerns.

Contact TDBBS LLC to initiate a return or with any questions at Support@BestBullySticks.com, or 877-483-5853, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.