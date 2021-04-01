Doggy Day Out: Spend a day with a Dearborn shelter dog

article

A program through Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit allows community members to spend a day with a shelter dog.

The Dearborn animal shelter's dogs are available for a Doggy Day Out from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

While you have the dog, you can spend time adventuring outside or at home, as long as you don't have other pets.

Doggy Day Outs are for people 18 and older, and they must be prescheduled. To set up a day, email Theresa at FAMDDogDayOut@metrodetroitanimals.org.