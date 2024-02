article

Several pets were rescued from a Detroit house fire early Friday, while some animals were killed.

The home on Evanston near Outer Drive and I-94 was full of animals, including dogs, iguanas, birds, and an alligator, when it caught fire just before 3 a.m.

Six dogs, two iguanas, and an alligator made it out alive, the homeowner said. Two birds were killed.

Officials have not released a cause of the fire.