Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Michigan's new hotline provides support

A new hotline available 24/7 provides support to domestic violence survivors and those helping them.

You can reach the line by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222 (TTY, call 517-898-5533). The hotline also has an online chat option.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the line provides free tailored support for survivors, people helping them, and professionals from trained advocates.

"MDHHS is joining national efforts to educate communities about the lasting trauma domestic violence has on individuals and families," said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. "It is incredibly important to provide support services for those experiencing abuse, and we encourage anyone in need to seek assistance."

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. See the signs of an abusive relationship here.