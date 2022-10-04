Plymouth's Bearded Lamb Brewing using beer to help domestic nonprofit this month

For this Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Bearded Lamb Brewing Co. in Plymouth is raising money to help survivors.

The brewery will donate $1 from every Hip to be Haze sold in October to FirstStep, a nonprofit that provides services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

If the brewery runs out of that beer, it will make donations from sales of Soul Geometry.

Bearded Lamb is at 149 W. Liberty St.