Domestic violence cases surge in Macomb County; prosecutor expects them to keep rising

So far there have been over 2,000 warrant requests in Macomb County for domestic violence.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says he expects it to continue to rise - but he believes its because more people know what to look out for.

"From January to July, we had over 2100 cases that were brought to the office for warrant authorization," he said.

The exact number is 2,105 of domestic violence cases that Lucido says his office saw in just the first seven months of 2024.

"This is how many cases come through the macomb county prosecutor’s office that are reported," Lucido said. "How many aren’t reported?"

He says the number has been growing over the years - from 1,834 in 2020 to 2,650 last year.

Currently Lucido believes the early surge this year is on pace to surpass last year's total, but he believes its because theres more awareness surrounding domestic violence.

Macomb County domestic violence cases:

2023: 2,650 referrals

2022: 1,982 referrals

2021: 1,919 referrals

2020: 1,834 referrals

2019: 1,977 referrals

"I think they’re talked about more often on the social media as well as even the news and we educate right there in schools," he said.

Lucido says the key is education. He says law enforcement has been going to schools and talking to fourth, fifth, and sixth graders about domestic violence.

"If we’re teaching them about what is acceptable behavior, what isn’t, what is abuse, and what is domestic violence," he said. "I think we got a better shot of realizing that people will be more open to report, and people will be more open to hold their emotions back knowing the consequences that come with it."

And kids he says may be more apt than adults to report it, so they may speak to a teacher or coach.

"I think there’s people coming forward because we never got these kind of reports like we do now," he said.

Even though theyre seeing a spike in cases, Lucido says there has been a 67 percent increase in crime victims getting the support services they need.

Regardless, he would ultimately like to see the numbers go way down.

"I wish it would stop," he said. "I wish that we would be able to say to ourselves that there’s a better and more productive way to you know, articulate with one another what it us we’re trying to do."

There are resources available for victims of domestic abuse and remember, if you have been victimized by it - it is not your fault.

Services:

National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233 or thehotline.org

Turning Point 24 Hour Hotline/Shelter (586) 463-6990

Loveisrespect (866) 331-9474 or text "loveis" 22522

Haven of Oakland County: online at haven-oakland.org / 24 hour help and support: 248-334-1274

