Donald Trump and JD Vance both visiting Michigan on Tuesday

article

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance will both be in Michigan on Tuesday as they push to win the swing state.

Trump is planning to speak at a town hall in Flint at 7 p.m.

The mid-Michigan city is the furthest north Trump has visited in Michigan this election cycle. The town hall will be hosted by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who previously worked as Trump's press secretary during his first term.

Genesee County, where Flint is based, is a key district in mid-Michigan and represents a swing district with an open race for Congress. Many rate the race a toss-up and could serve as a key constituency to help tip Michigan blue or red.

Vance will be on the other side of the state earlier in the day. He's scheduled to speak in Sparta at 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, but sign-up has closed to attend.

The Republican ticket visit comes ahead of Kamala Harris's visit planned Thursday. The current vice president and Oprah Winfrey will be in Metro Detroit for the "Unite for America" livestream event.