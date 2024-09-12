Donald Trump hosting town hall in Flint next week

The Republican nominee for president will return to Michigan next week for a campaign event in Flint.

Donald Trump will make an appearance on Tuesday at a town hall at the Dort Financial Center. It will be moderated by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump's event is expected to kick off at 7 p.m.

Michigan has been a frequent stop for the Republican nominee who has already made several visits to cities in the southern half of the state, including in Potterville for a trip to a manufacturing plant and Detroit where he spoke at a National Guard conference.

Genesee County, where Flint is based, is a key district in mid-Michigan and represents a swing district with an open race for Congress. Many rate the race a toss-up and could serve as a key constituency to help tip Michigan blue or red.

Meanwhile, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz also planned to stop in Michigan this week for a trip to Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Just two weeks ago, Vice President Kamala Harris was also in Michigan for a Labor Day-themed event.