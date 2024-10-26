Former President Donald Trump speaks in Metro Detroit on Saturday

The Brief Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally on Saturday in Metro Detroit Trump is scheduled to speak around noon at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi



Former President Donald Trump is spending the first half of the weekend in Michigan as he tries to appeal to voters ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The Trump campaign rolled into Michigan on Friday with a stop in Traverse City ahead of his speech on Saturday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

His visits this weekend follows a Vance campaign stop in Waterford Township on Thursday.

While speaking at Elite Jet Center Contact Aviation, Vance took aim at Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ record on the economy and jobs.

Both the Trump campaign and Harris's campaign have spent significant time in Michigan as they work to win the battleground state. Polls show it will be a close race in Michigan.