Donald Trump tweets support for protesters following Whitmer's renewal of emergency declaration

Following a tumultuous day in Lansing that featured another wave of protesters in front of the state's capitol building, President Donald Trump tweeted support for the dissenters.

In a post put up Friday morning, Trump argued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer "should give a little" and pleaded she make a deal.

Taking place concurrently with the protests was a coupling of resolutions approved by the GOP-controlled House and Senate that paved the way for a lawsuit to be followed against Whitmer if she extended a declaration of her state of emergency. Hours later, she did.

Following a breakdown in discussions between the legislature and Whitmer, the former asking the latter for the opportunity to give input on only her stay-home orders, the center of much of the controversy regarding Michigan's restrictions.

This isn't the first time that Trump has channeled his Twitter presence at Michigan or its executive orders. Earlier in April, he tweeted "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" following the "operation gridlock" which served as the first protest against Whitmer's orders.

As Whitmer's standing in the national eye has grown, so has the scrutiny over every action she has taken.

Some of those actions have resulted in critics congregating on the capitol lawn, ignoring social distancing rules established the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.