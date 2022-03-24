Donations continue to help Ukraine locally, while US readies plan for refugees

Vera Petrusha is the president of Ukrainian Children’s Aid and Relief Effort. She’s been on the ground in Ukraine a number of times and has seen the humanitarian crisis worsen for refugees -- especially children

"Currently it’s devastating, I know that some orphanages are getting the children out," she said. "They are moving them from eastern Ukraine to western Ukraine, I have contacts (there). They are trying to move the children safely."

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, a month since Russia invaded Ukraine millions of children have been displaced. More than 3.5 million people have reportedly fled Ukraine.

The United States is expected to take in 100,000 refugees - and already Petrusha is seeing the support.

"I’ve had so many people reach out to me and wanting to host them," she said. "So I am thrilled about that. (They will have places) they can be safe, somewhere they don't have to worry, sheltered and loved."

Petrusha is collecting items for refugees at the church she belongs to, St. Mary’s The Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Southfield, where donations keep coming.

"I’ve shared pictures with friends and family in Ukraine and they’re overwhelmed with support from Americans," she said.

Erica Quelay of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, says the state is still waiting on guidance regarding the number of refugees we could see in Michigan. Refugee resettlement agencies are integral to the process.

"We always work very closely with our partners in the federal government," Quelay said. "Those resettlement agencies are going to help them with a whole host of things, like identifying permanent housing, employment opportunities, lineing them up with childcare, getting them enrolled into schools."

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D) spoke of the resettlement support from the federal level.

"Because of the family connections they might have here in Michigan, many of the Ukrainian refugees, that I hope the federal government (and) I’ll be one of them, will make sure there’s financial support and resources for it.

"I love that we are a safe haven for the most vulnerable. I don’t want us to pick and choose who we create safe haven for and support, we know that there are conflicts all around the world."

