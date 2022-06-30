Don't drink and drive: AAA Tow to Go offers free rides home this Fourth of July weekend

article

If you plan to drink this Fourth of July Weekend, plan to have a way to get home safely. If you're not going to do it for yourself or your family, do it for a stranger. Or a stranger's family. Just don't drive home drunk.

If you find yourself out having a great time this Independence Day at a BBQ, fireworks show, or another kind of holiday party, you can get a free ride home from AAA and you don't have even have to be a customer.

Contact AAA for a free ride for you and your vehicle. The insurance company offers Tow to Go free during holidays.

It's designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. The service will take you home and tow your vehicle home or somewhere within 10 miles, even if you aren't a AAA member.

The service is considered to be a last resort if there's no other way home, such as Uber or Lyft.

Tow to Go is offered from 6 p.m. July 1 until 6 a.m. July 5 to get people home safely from celebrations.

According to AAA, roughly a third of all traffic crash fatalities in the country involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that’s one person every 52 minutes.

"The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock-in your party plans, be sure to also setup a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift."

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or if weather is severe.

The service is limited to one passenger per ride due to COVID-19. Masks must be worn.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.



