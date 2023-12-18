'Don't listen to the outside world' - Campbell talks Lions focus on cusp of North title

The Lions are heading into the regular season's final three weeks with the biggest lesson - tuning out the outside noise.

Coach Dan Campell at Monday press conference following Saturday's 41-17 demolition of the visiting Broncos spoke about the team's mental approach.

"There's always lessons to be learned but I think we're living through one right now: Don't listen to the outside world," he said. "Now we're talking about (playoff) seeding, now we're fighting for the no. 2 (NFC seed), Man we were fighting to win this division, just like we started at (the beginning) of the year.

"Once you get in the tournament, it gives you the best chance to bang away and and so that focus doesn't change and and so for us man just that's all you got to worry about, "

The Lions (10-4) are closing on what would be their first division title since 1993. With three games left - two against the Vikings sandwiched around one at the Cowboys, Detroit holds a three game lead in the division.

Campbell stressed he wasn't surprised with the complete game performance against the Broncos saying they had to "clean things up." Three turnovers and eight penalties helped short-circuit the Lions in their loss to the Bears two weeks ago, while against Denver the Lions had zero turnovers and just two penalties.

This Sunday the Lions play at the Vikings (7-7) and a win would clinch the division. The NFC North title would assure the Lions of at least one Ford Field playoff game in Detroit.

"We came into this (season) saying we've got to win this division and that's where it is," Campbell said. "We talked about it this morning as a team, That was the focus when we entered it and that is still the focus, man. There's nothing that's going to be easy about it man. We've got to go out to Minneapolis and face the Vikings who are very dangerous team and find a way to win it and get this division."

Should the Lions wrap up the division - and with some luck in the next few weeks, the second seed, the question of resting starters came up. It's a novel idea to keep starters healthy with the postseason coming - but Campbell wasn't hearing it.

"When we're done with the season, they're going to rest," Campbell quipped. "I promise you that, they're going to get plenty of time off."



