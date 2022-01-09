Door Dash driver rescues toddler wandering 8 Mile Road

A Door Dash driver was making a delivery on Jan. 9 around 11 A.M. when he spotted a toddler walking around in nothing but a diaper and socks.

Robert Jackson III was driving on 8 Mile Road, about a half a block past John R. He stopped once he saw the kid, wrapped him up in his coat, and put him in the car to warm up.

It was 38 degrees; with the wind it felt like it was 29 degrees.

Jackson waved down another driver and asked them to call 911. He recorded video on his phone and comforted the child while they waited for police.

Detroit police were able to figure out who the child was and determined that he had just walked outside the family home. A 16-year-old sibling was babysitting him at their residence less than a block a way.

He was taken to Children's Hospital to be checked out.

Jackson was just glad to have been there to help the child.