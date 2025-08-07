The Brief Detroit police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side after two people were killed. One person is detained and a weapon was recovered. The suspect shooter was killed by the individual who was detained. Police say he's a CPL holder.



A Detroit police investigation is underway on the city's east side after two people were killed in a shooting.

One person was detained by police, who officers identified as a CPL holder who killed the suspect shooter.

What we know:

Two people are dead after a shooting on Detroit's east side, police say.

The two people dead are both men - one in his 30s and an unknown man in his 20s. A third man, identified as in their 40s, has been detained.

Detroit police say the suspect - the unidentified male in his 20s - approached a location in the 3800 block of Bewick and began arguing with the other two subjects. The suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.

He struck the man in his 30s.

The individual who was detained by police pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect. Police say he has a concealed pistol license.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unclear and police are still investigating.

Officers were seen canvassing the area with several shell casings littering the street.