Double shooting in Detroit causes vehicle to strike tree, leaving 1 dead

Detroit police are investigating a double shooting on the city's west side after a man and a woman were shot.

Both were in a vehicle that lost control after the shooting and struck a tree.

The female victim is deceased while the male victim is in critical condition.

Detroit police said the victims had been traveling near Heyden and Wadsworth Avenue, just south of Plymouth Road when the shooting occurred.

The shooting caused the vehicle to lose control. There was front-end damage spotted on a car Wednesday morning.

The female passenger exited the vehicle but collapsed shortly afterward on Stout Street, which is just west of Heyden.

Detroit police are asking anyone with information to call them.