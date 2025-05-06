Double shooting leaves 23-year-old 'beautiful young lady' dead inside Detroit house

The Brief Two people were shot, one fatally, inside a residence on Pinewood Street on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning. Monai Carter's body was found inside the house. Carter was just 23, the second suspect was taken to the hospital. A neighbor said he heard multiple gunshots and added he counted 22 shell casings. No arrests have been made.



Two people were shot, one killed early Tuesday morning in Detroit near Seven Mile on the city's east side.

The backstory:

Monai Carter was fatally shot inside the residence on Pinewood, while a second victim, a man, was wounded. Hours later, family and friends of the 23-year-old gathered to remember her

"We’re here, and we’re celebrating her life, a beautiful young lady," said her aunt, Tiffany McCurdy. "For something like this, so senseless to happen to her, so young, so beautiful and so full of life."

Detroit police say that they were alerted to the house at 4 a.m. because of Shot Spotter technology which detects gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man coming out of the home, wounded.

Neighbor Kevin Boyd said he heard numerous gunshots.

"I don’t know how many it was but there was a lot. They were like 22 shell casings," Boyd said.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. But during a routine check of the scene, police found Carter, 23, dead inside the home.

FOX 2: "Do we know what happened to her?"

"Right now we know we don’t know much," McCurdy said. "This is really fresh, this is brand new for us. We haven’t got any type of information as of yet."

"Right now all we have is that there was a disturbance and shots were fired and vehicles left the location," said DPD Capt. John Stewart. "We’re still investigating."

"It’s very upsetting to not know but we understand that it's fresh, Detroit police have to do their investigation."

No one is in custody as of yet.

On Chatsworth Street Tuesday night, the whole neighborhood is remembering Monai.

"This isn’t just family friends," McCurdy said. "This is just neighbors you know for just living over here for so long. You know it’s not even just family."

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit police, a neighbor, and the family of Monai Carter.

Victim Monai Carter



