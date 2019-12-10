Double Your Donation Day at Gleaners

To help fight hunger during this holiday season, Gleaners will host a Double Your Donation Day event on Tuesday, Nov. 13. Ford Motor Company will match all donations throughout the day, meaning Gleaners can feed two families for a day for every $3 donated.

Gleaners Community Food Bank does critical work year-round to keep Metro Detroit families fed, but the holidays take on special meaning for its volunteers and wide support network.

Volunteers are taking your calls all day Tuesday for Gleaners Double Your Donation Day for gleaners. Call 855-315-FOOD to have your donation matched. You can also donate on Gleaners secure site here.

In our community, 1 in 5 children struggles with hunger.

Detroit-based Glaners operates five distribution centers in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties and provides food to 528 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and other agencies throughout southeast Michigan. In 2018, Gleaners distributed more than 43 million pounds of food to neighbors in need! On average, Gleaners distributes 96,000 meals each day including providing nourishing food and nutrition education to 171,000 children a year. Every dollar donated provides three meals and 93 cents of every donated dollar goes to food and food programs.