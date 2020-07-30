'Downhill from here' NWS reminds all of Detroit that warmest summer days are over and winter is coming

article

Technically, there's still more than a month left in summer - it ends Sept. 22 - and there's still 4 weeks left in 'meteorological summer, but the National Weather Service said Thursday that our warmest days are behind us.

July has seen record high temperatures for Metro Detroit and if you've been out at a lake or the beach or a park - we hope you've enjoyed it because the National Weather Service has some bad news: Winter is coming.

In a tweet put out by the NWS Detroit reminded us all that summer is almost over - and it's a quick drop.

Meteorological summer ends on Sept. 1 and, on average, the next few weeks will have highs barely reaching the mid-70s. From there, average highs in September will be in the 60s, in the 50s by October (which is when we typically see our first snowflakes) and it only gets colder.

In a not-so-nice way of saying, NWS Detroit said "it's all downhill from here" - and they mean it literally.

Advertisement

The bad news? The average temperature doesn't turn to go back uphill until mid-February. So, bundle up.