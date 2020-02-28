Download the FOX 2 News App for a chance to win a FOX 2 News Mug

Every weekday morning, we give away a FOX 2 News coffee mug but people are always asking for more ways to enter. Now we're giving away more all March long.

Starting on March 2 at 9 a.m., we're giving away a FOX 2 News coffee mug in our FOX 2 News App every week in the month of March.

To get entered, go to the app store on your phone, download the latest Fox 2 News app & tap on Fox 2 News App Mug Giveaway. Follow the instructions to be entered. Entrants must be 18 or older. Go to fox2detroit.com/contests for complete rules.

To get the App on your iPhone or iPad: CLICK HERE

To upgrade on an Android: CLICK HERE

Along with a chance of winning the mug, you get all of these great features in the FOX 2 News app: complete with breaking news alerts, live video, and real-time weather forecasts.

We cover topics that matter most to Detroiters including local & national headlines, weather, traffic, health, politics, entertainment, food, education, sports and so much more.

NEWS & VIDEO- Breaking news delivered as fast as it breaks- Livestream newscasts daily- Streamlined content display for a user-friendly experience

WEATHER- Hourly conditions and 7-day forecasts so you're always prepared for your day- Interactive radar 24 hours a day- Video updates from FOX 2 WEATHER AUTHORITY meteorologists

Advertisement

MORNINGS- Catch up every morning and watch what you missed- See feel-good stories from cancer survivors, mental health advocates, and more with Health Works- Find every delicious recipe from Cooking School segments- Get fit with health, fitness and nutrition tips

SPORTS- Local Sports Works coverage of the Lions, Red Wings, Pistons, Tigers, Wolverines and Spartans.

To upgrade on an iPhone: CLICK HERE

To upgrade on an iPad: CLICK HERE

To upgrade on an Android: CLICK HERE