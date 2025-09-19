Downriver babysitter sentenced for making, receiving child porn

The Brief A Brownstown man was sentenced to 19 years in prison for child porn. Thomas Encil Blake worked as a babysitter in the area. Blake, 28, both received child porn and made his own, with a 6-year-old victim.



A Brownstown Township man was sentenced to 19 years in prison for making and receiving child pornography, announced the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Thomas Encil Blake had already received five years for receiving child porn, which will be served concurrent to his larger sentence for making child pornography with a 6-year-old.

Blake, 28, worked as a babysitter for individuals close to him, including children between 5 and 6 years old. Videos and images were found on his iPhone depicting him committing sex acts over and on top of children while they slept.

Metro Detroit law enforcement became aware of Blake in 2023 after the father of a 13-year-old girl found nude images of an adult man on his daughter’s phone.

Police reported it to Homeland Security Investigations, who identified Blake as living Downriver.

In February 2024, HSI's search warrant at Blake’s residence led to numerous devices containing over 8,000 images and over 6,000 videos of child pornography being found.

These images and videos depicted infants, toddlers, and bestiality.

When interviewed by HSI, Blake admitted to downloading and sharing child pornography via social messaging applications.

"This wicked man produced the vilest materials. He committed appalling crimes against little children that were entrusted to his care," said Jerome F. Gorgon in a release. "And then he was ensnared by the work of his hands. We are thankful for the justice that was delivered through this court."

"We will hold sexual predators accountable for the torment they inflict on innocent children," said Matthew Stentz, ICE HSI Detroit SAC. "Our HSI special agents will continue to investigate crimes of exploitation in collaboration with our law enforcement partners. We are working everyday toward justice for the victims and survivors of these crimes wherever they may be."

The Source: Information for this report is from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.



