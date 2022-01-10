Downriver man accused of supplying meth that killed woman in Allen Park motel room

A man accused of selling methamphetamine Downriver is facing charges after he allegedly supplied drugs that killed a woman last year.

Authorities said Scott Christopher Sams, 52, had been selling meth in Downriver communities for at least two years. In May 2021, he is accused of meeting a 28-year-old woman in an Allen Park motel room and giving her meth. The woman died.

Sams is charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and delivery of methamphetamine causing death.

Other overdose deaths are currently under investigation. Anyone with information about deaths potentially linked to Sams is asked to call the FBI at 313-965-2323.