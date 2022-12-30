Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins.

"Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas. "The perpetrator, (tried) to smash through the front door, but the front door with stronger laminate glass."

So they tried the back door.

"And just shattered that wide open and walked in and grabbed the cash box," said Vanas.

At least $1,200 was gone in minutes.

Vanas says her insurance policy does not cover the outside structures of the property, because she does not own the building.

So she had to pay $1,400.

"Both of my doors are full glass, and I had to replace them," she said.

And then there’s emotional scars that are much more difficult to recover from.

"We were violated, our safe space was violated," she added.

Star Studio welcomes everyone just as they are.

"Whatever you are, we love you, we accept you and we want you to be comfortable in your own skin - and that’s the environment that we provide here," said Vanas.

But Star Studio wasn’t the only business impacted on Michigan Avenue, a restaurant had its glass door shattered and another business called Ziggys was impacted as well.

The owner of this music venue says she’s she had to pay out a thousand dollars to have this door replaced.

"It’s an extra cost I wasn’t expecting and kind of like shook me - who would’ve done this," said Keelan Ferraiuoo, owner of Ziggy’s.

As police investigate, this small business community hurts

"It's really disheartening and then to also like attack so many small businesses when we are all living by on a knife edge to begin with," Vanas said.

Star Studio started a GoFundMe for support and people are already responding. CLICK HERE to donate.



