Downtown businesses optimistic as Comerica Park returns to full capacity Tuesday

We're turning another corner as we start to come out of the pandemic. Beginning Tuesday, Comerica Park is returning to full capacity with Tigers baseball.

Excited Tigers fans stopped by the box office to pick up their tickets. George Brown is a Tigers fan for life and says the game brings back years of memories.

"Live Major League Baseball there's nothing like it," said George Brown.

Kyra Spires is a tour guide with Detroit Rolling Pub. She says business was steady throughout the pandemic- but expects it will soon be on another level.

"It's beautiful to see Detroit is coming back to life again, coming back from last year," said Spries. "I know it will be booming now that the Tigers are opening back up. You know everyone's coming back out again so it's awesome."

Meanwhile, the staff at the Tin Roof just across the street from the ballpark are mentally preparing for the crowds. Bartender Elizabeth Kessler says they're cleaning and stocking up on liquor.

"Game days are slammed but we're ready for the world to get back to normal and we're excited to see fans," she said. "It makes us really hopeful, It makes us so excited, we as bartenders we love our jobs, we love meeting new people, and I think this is just a starting point for concerts and being able to interact with people again."

Advertisement

The Detroit Tigers are also teaming up with McLaren and Meyer for a pop-up vaccine clinic over at the Fox Theatre. If you stop to get your shot there, you'll receive two free tickets for an upcoming Detroit Tigers game